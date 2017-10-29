Pupils draw inspiration from illustrator

Pupils at a Colne primary school drew inspiration from a visit by a professional illustrator.

Primet Primary welcomed Steve Hutton to the school where he organised workshops with children and their parents.

The school opened its new library

The children got the chance to learn top tips when drawing and even designed their own book characters.

Headteacher Marie Hortin said: “Steve is such a talented man whose enthusiasm and passion comes through in all he does. The children thoroughly enjoyed it and this showed in the sketches they completed.”

The school also relaunched its library with a fancy dress day aimed around famous children’s author Roald Dahl, with parents also invited.