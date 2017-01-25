School serves up an ace raffle to fund tennis court

A generous teaching assistant is giving away some of his most prized possessions to raise money for his school – signed photographs of legends from the worlds of sport and films.

Mr Alan True, who works at Barrowford Primary School, has been an avid autograph-hunter since he was a teenager, and has amassed a huge collection in the years since.

Liverpool Football Club manager Jurgen Klopp

The keen sports fan would now like to see an astro-turf built at the school, which could play host to a junior tennis club for the pupils – and is hoping his litany of legends can help to raise the money in an “autograph-le”.

Mr True said: “We have been trying to set up a mini tennis club here in the school for some time but don’t really have the facilities at the moment.

“There is an area we’ve identified where we can lay an astro-turf for tennis matches. However, we have to raise the money ourselves so I thought raffling off some of my autographs would be a good way to raise money.

“I’ve always been a big fan of popular culture, whether that be films, sports or music, and have collected quite a lot of autographs over the years.

World number one tennis star Sir Andy Murray

“We don’t do things conventionally at Barrowford School, and I think this autograph-le is a great example of that.

“I’m a big fan of Michael Caine, and indeed there will be a signed photograph of him in the raffle. I always believe that if the trouble-makers of the 1960s hadn’t defied convention then we wouldn’t have had someone like Michael Caine.”

The school also sought the help of another British legend when a Barrowford parent Tweeted Judy Murray, the mother of world tennis number one Sir Andy Murray.

Judy replied and promptly sent the school a signed photograph of her famous son.

Other iconic figures to feature in the raffle include Hollywood actor Liam Neeson and Austrian former Formula One driver Niki Lauda.

And from the football world, Liverpool’s colourful manager Jurgen Klopp, is joined in the raffle by the autographs of former Clarets players Ian Britton, Robbie Blake and Adi Akinbiyi.

Alan added: “We’re holding the raffle at 3-30pm on Friday and we’ll leave it open for a few weeks. Tickets are available from the school or through me on 07947640263, £1 for a strip of five. We’re ultimately in need of about £650.”