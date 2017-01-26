Shuttleworth's robotics whizkids

Shuttleworth College's Year Seven and Eight classes have dabbled in a spot of robotics as one of just 145 UK schools to take part in Tomorrow’s Engineers EEP Robotics Challenge.

With engineering skills put to the test, the course was lead by Caroline Price, Shuttleworth's Lead Practitioner in STEM, with the aim being for the Padiham pupils to design and control robots in order to complete various space challenges over 10 weeks, competing with schools across the UK.

The Cherry Fold team (from left): Olivia Legowska, Tegan Green, Kian-Joe Townsend, Annalise Anderson.

But Shuttleworth have also got other primary schools involved, with the most able pupils from Cherry Fold, Hapton, Ightenhill, Padiham Primary, and Whittlefield heading to Shuttleworth over five weeks to build a programme to work a robot.

“There are around 30 pupils from primary schools, their most able Year Fives, coming into school to use our computers and learning how to build a programme which will work a robot," said Caroline Price.

“They have embraced the challenge as it’s not easy but they are exceptional students. This is part of Shuttleworth's 'most able' programme which is a sequence of activities designed to support, extend and enthuse the most able students in Year Five from primary schools across Padiham and Burnley.

"The robotics is the first part of this, but we will continue with English and maths and more in the future," she added.