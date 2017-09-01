Trawden pupils shine brightly at awards event

The stars were out and shining on the red carpet as their fans cheered them on; but forget Hollywood - this was Trawden’s creme de la creme.

This summer, Trawden Forest Primary School launched its Annual Awards Ceremony and invited more than 30 pupils who had been nominated by their peers and staff members.

Among the winners and their respective accolades were: Team Player of the Year, Sam Walker; Musician of the Year, Kathryn Robinson; Creativity Award, Mollie Farr; Sport Award, Alfie Thompson; Golden Heart Award, Holly Hilton; and Ambassador for Learning, Kitty Simpson.

The young stars also enjoyed refreshments and music during the ceremony and were supported and cheered on by their relatives.