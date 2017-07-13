Trust offering university grants

The Reuben Burton Foundation is helping another flock of pupils to spread their wings and achieve their dreams by offering a number of university grants.

The opportunity is open to former pupils of Newchurch and Roughlee Primary Schools who are proceeding to university or alterative Higher Education courses.

They can apply for a small grant which will be paid at the end of each year’s successful study, for the duration of the course.

Before Friday, September 1st, applicants should write to the secretary/treasurer, Mrs D. A. Watkinson, at 5 Queensgate, Nelson, BB9 0AT, giving details of their proposed course, and attendance at the above schools.

Confirmation of previous years’ studies should also be submitted by this date.