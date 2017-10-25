Vintage Clarets to kick off school's new pitch

Vintage Clarets will take on a Colne school’s old boys team to kick off the launch of a new school football pitch.
Fisher More RC High School in Colne will host the match on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm when ex-Clarets including John Deary and Roger Eli will line up against current staff and former students of the school.
Saturday will see the new 3G pitch open to any team who make a donation to Pendleside Hospice, while Sunday from 11-30am to 1pm the pitch will be open to students, again in return for a donation to the hospice.
At the end of the game a raffle will be made for a signed Burnley Football Club shirt, ball and pennant.
Mr Simon Atkin, from the school, said: “We would like to invite any ex-students of Fisher More in particular to come along and support the game and have a look at how the pitch has changed from the old regra all-weather pitch.”
