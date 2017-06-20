Eid Prayer in the Park welcomes all

A community celebration of Eid al-Fitr is set to take place in Walverden Park in Nelson to mark the end of Ramadan.

Eid Prayer in the Park will take place from 9am to 12 noon on either Sunday, June 25th or Monday, June 26th depending on when Eid falls, with all members of the community welcome to come along to the event, which is organised by IslamNelson.

Organiser Shabir Siddique said: "The Muslim community would like to welcome everyone to come along: we're reaching out to people to show were a part of a community as a whole. It's a wonderful event."

As well as the celebration of the end of Ramadan, there will be cake stalls and a free BBQ available for all attendees, as well as entertainment in the form of bouncy castles and garden games including giant chess and sumo wrestling suits.