Eight fire crews tackle remote farm blaze

A huge blaze on a Ribble Valley farm had to be fought by eight fire crews.

The fire, which is believed to have started in hay bales, soon spread to the barn at the farm in Clitheroe Road, Bashall Eaves, this afternoon (Sunday).

Eight fire engines and crews had to be mobilised due to the remote water supply in the area.

A fire service spokesman said: "The first firefighters on the scene called up for more resources to deal with what was reported to them as a smouldering fire in hay bales that had developed and spread to the barn.

"The number of fire engines was determined by the remote location of water sources to fight the fire, requiring a 'water relay' to be set up where one engine pumps water to the next and so on to enable one main jet and two hosereel jets to be directed at the fire.

"Engines and crews were mobilised from Clitheroe, Hyndburn, Darwen, two from Burnley, Nelson, Blackburn (and the Command Unit from Blackburn). No casualties are reported. "

Later in the afternoon three jets and two hosereels were being used while the farmer was assisting with the use of a mechanical digger to remove hay from the barn.