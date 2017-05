The election results for Pendle Central are as follows.

Conservative candidate Joe Cooney has been elected with 1,483 votes, with Dorothy Lord (Lib Dems) getting 1,130 votes, Yvonne Tennant (Labour) winning 719, and Brian Parker (BNP) winning 201.

Turnout was 32.74% with 3,546 votes cast from a possible 10,831 voters.