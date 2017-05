The election results for Pendle Hill are as follows.

Conservative candidate Christian Wakeford has been elected with 3,180 votes, with Manzar Iqbal (Labour) getting 915 votes, James Wood (Lib Dems) winning 311, and Ian Barnett (Green Party) winning 190.

Turnout was 40.88% with 4,608 votes cast from a possible 11,273 voters.