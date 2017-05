The election results for Pendle Rural are as follows.

Jenny Purcell (Con) and David Whipp (Lib Dems) were both elected with 3,911 and 3,485 votes respectively, with Paul White (Con) getting 3,405 votes, Mary Thomas (Lib Dems) winning 2,361, Ian Lyons (Independent) winning 1,010, Wayne Blackburn (Labour) getting 959, and Jane Wood (Green Party) getting 603.

Turnout was 74.49% with 15743 votes cast from a possible 21,134 voters.