Emails are pain in the in-box

Over the past 30 years there have been some extraordinary advances in technology which have enriched billions of lives.

But I do agree with the so-called Luddites on the fact that not every development in technology should be viewed as an improvement.

There is one innovation of the late 20th Century which has introded into every aspect of modern life, turning how we communicate on its head, and I know I am not on my own when I say I would celebrate if it was withdrawn from public use.

Email is the one recent invention which I would give back in a heartbeat.

It has helped to produce a society which doesn’t much care for good old fashioned social interaction.

And they are an entirely impersonal way to keep in touch with one another and can actually cause more problems than they actually solve.

To prove this point, it has been reported that Debrett’s, the guide to etiquette, has issued a timely reminder to consumers how to correctly use email when making a complaint about poor service.

It is all too easy to bash off a quick email if your flight was delayed by an hour, your car service was not up to scratch or someone splashed gravy down your back in a restaurant.

But the well-bred folk at Debrett’s are of the opinion that such emails should not be sent in the heat of the moment. They suggest you should be as polite in the written word as you would be over the phone.

The general point that emails are permanent and can be shared in an instant is worth taking on board.

Then there is the point that emails consume so much of our time, meaning our core office responsibilities are neglected.

Far from helping, the email has only succeeded in making so many of us that much busier.

After all, it is far too easy to be a “keyboard warrior” rather than think about things for a few minutes, pick up a pen and a piece of paper and brave your way to the post box to get matters off your chest.