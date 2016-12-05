Budding Trawden Bloomers receive their prizes

Trawden’s Young Bloomers have received their North West in Bloom awards for helping make the village look picture perfect.

When judges visited Trawden in the summer, they were very impressed by the work and the attitude of Trawden’s Young Bloomers who had prepared and planted flower containers, weeded huge sections of the pavement and removed litter.

As a result, they decided to present Trawden’s Young Bloomers with a special, new discretionary award in honour of the late judge, Trevor Lees, making the green fingered youngsters the first recipients of the accolade.

The children all go to Trawden Primary School and were presented with their prizes at a special presentation ceremony.

The photograph shows the children with their awards, alongside Trish Hardy, who has been instrumental in guiding and teaching the young gardeners.