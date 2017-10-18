Earby company helps raise £1m with the RSPB

​The UK’s largest holiday cottage company, Earby-based cottages.com, is celebrating after its 15-year partnership with the RSPB has raised a milestone £1,000,000 in donations.

With 10% of the value of each holiday booking made through www.UKNatureBreaks.co.uk, the funds raised have helped restore woodlands, peatlands, and wetlands to improve the fortunes of threatened species.

“We are immensely proud," said Sally Henry, Sales Director at cottages.com. "Experiencing and exploring nature around our holiday properties are what make staycations so great.”

Lynda McCullagh, Head of Corporate Partnerships at the RSPB, added: “The RSPB is proud to partner with cottages.com and thankful for the support of RSPB members and supporters who continue to make a difference to nature through their holidays.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership and helping bring people closer to nature while raising vital funds to give nature a home in our gardens, towns and countryside," she added.