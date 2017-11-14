Nelson anti-fracking campaigner's Spain-to-Preston cycle

An anti-fracking campaigner from Nelson has covered over 750 miles as he cycles from southern Spain to a fracking site near Preston to raise awareness of the importance of ecological conservation.



Having started off his Odyssean cycle on the south eastern Mediterranean coast near Murcia, 50-year-old Simon Peter's Wake Up Cycling Tour has taken him to the Basque region in northern Spain as he heads to Bilbao to catch a ferry to Plymouth before tackling the 360 remaining miles to Lancashire.

Simon on his epic cycle.

Having started in mid-October, Simon has covered an average of around 27 miles every day - the equivalent of a marathon - with a 7.5 stone trailer in tow in weather that has varied from the 25-degree sunshine in Santiago de la Ribera where he started to the rain of Vitoria-Gasteiz near the foothills of the Pyrenees.

"I just can't sit back," said Simon. "I started at a place called El Mar Menor as it's a beautiful lagoon, a unique ecosystem, collapsing with problems of contaminated waters. Ten years ago I visited El Mar Menor [for the] first time and the waters where transparent and clear with beautiful swarms of fish.

"Today is a different story," continued Simon, who has been living in Spain since April to learn Spanish. "The water has changed colour and 70% of the vegetation and fish have died."

Set to finish his cycle at the Preston New Road fracking site to the west of Preston, Simon said: "I first learned of fracking many years ago but I'm very concerned about what's going on now, not only [about] fracking, but democracy: people said no, and still it goes ahead."

Claire Peel, Simon's sister, added: "It's all about environmental issues - along the way, he's stopping and clearing out parks and collecting rubbish. I can't believe he's doing so many thousand kilometres!

"It's typical of his mindset," she added. "Nothing was going to stop him."

A keen musician, Simon's trip has been entirely self-funded through his musical exploits as he cycles the Iberian peninsula playing in bands and chatting with locals about his cause. Music gives him a "way of expressing myself, fighting this environmental fight single-handedly," according to Simon.

"I decided not to have GPS so I was forced to ask," explained Simon. "I refuse to speak English while I'm here and am learning Spanish every time I stop and ask directions and chat with people. The Spanish are very friendly and helpful."

And charitable too: inspired by his efforts, countless bar owners have told Simon that drinks were on them, hostels have allowed him to stay an extra night for free, and a cycle shop in Valencia even gave him a mountain bike to replace his somewhat less robust road bike for the challenges of northern Spain.

"I've had a few setbacks: a wheel snapped off my trailer in the middle of nowhere and I've had over 30 punctures," said Simon. "[But it] has been amazing to see Spain this way."

To donate to Simon's cause, head to hist JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/frackingcycling.