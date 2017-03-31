Volunteers sow the seeds for a vigorous future

Thoughtfulness has been sprouting up all over the place thanks to this group of green-thumbs planting more than 2500 trees.

Alkincoates Woodland Team Volunteers and PBC Parks have teamed up over the last two years with Good Life and the EAG Environment Action Group to plant sapling/whips and semi-mature fruit trees at Alkincoates Woodland Nature Reserve.



The volunteers would like to thank the Woodland Trust for donating 420 whips and Newchurch School with the PBC Parks TEAM for supplying a further 100.



A huge thank you also goes to all the planters for their fantastic effort during a planting on Wednesday, March 29th and over the past two years.

“This second phase extension looks amazing,” said Deputy Chairman of Alkincoates Woodland Nature Reserve Dave McQuillan.



The AWNRG is looking for new members to help develop the woodland. To volunteer or for more information please call Dave on 07756 988 007.