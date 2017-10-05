Families unite in musical bonanza

Families were in tune when it came to fund-raising at a concert in aid of the Mothers’ Union Caravan Fund.
Generations came together in song when the Mothers’ Union at Nelson Little Marsden hosted a fabulous family variety show last month.
Parish members sang, dance, played and acted their way to a fantastic result, raising £562.
“We would like to express our sincere thanks to the person who made a very generous anonymous donation of £150,” said MU member Maureen Walley. “We very much appreciate their kindness.
“Also we would like to thank Going Dutch, Nelson, for their kind support.”
