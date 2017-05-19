Fans line streets to pay respects to Clarets legend Peter Noble

Clarets fans lined the streets to bid a tearful goodbye to Burnley Football Club legend Peter Noble when his funeral cortege passed Turf Moor for one final time.

The influential midfielder, who died on Saturday, May 6th, made 299 appearances for the Clarets during a seven-season stint at the club from 1973-80, scoring an impressive 80 goals in that time.

Respects were paid to the former Clarets skipper

Famous faces from the club’s past gathered at St John The Evangelist Church in Worsthorne on Friday before the 72-year-old’s committal at Burnley Crematorium.

A hugely popular figure on and off the pitch, Sunderland-born Noble made Burnley his home when he retired from the game, and went on to run a sports store in Burnley market hall where he made many friends.