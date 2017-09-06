Farm trip treats are secret weapon in school's drive for 100 per cent attendance

Teachers are hoping that a raffle to win a trip to a farm will help improve attendance at their school.

Park Primary School in Colne is working in partnership with Thornton Hall Farm to improve attendance in class.

Thornton Hall Farm has donated a free entry family ticket for every week of the school year.

Every Friday all pupils who have been in school every day will be entered into a raffle and one lucky student will win the ticket.

The ticket will give families the chance to explore the farm, which is in Thornton-in-Craven, Skipton, and meet all the different animals it is home to and also get the chance to feed them and see how they cared for.