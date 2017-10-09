Father and son rappers in the limelight at talent roadshow

A father and son are preparing to take to the stage in a concert that celebrates the strengths and talents of people with a condition that is often misunderstood.

Matthew Bennett and his son Callum are one of the acts billed to appear in the Autism's Got Talent Roadshow in Basildon, Essex on Saturday.

The show has been organised by the UK autism charity Anna Kennedy Online which supports families and adults affected by the condition.

Matthew (38) and Callum, who is 18, perform under the name FMA+12 Gage and both are talented rap artistes and writers.

A pupil at the former Edge End High School in Nelson Matthew grew up in Burnley.

He moved to Preston at the age of 21 and was diagnosed with autism three years ago. A scriptwriter who was recently in the top 10 of a competition to write the story for a horror film, Matthew first performed with Callum at Autism’s Got Talent last year.

The duo returned to their roots earlier this year when they took part in the Love Music Hate Racism event at The Muni Theatre in Colne.