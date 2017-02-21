Father and son rescued from Pendle Hill

A father and his teenage son had to be rescued after becoming stranded on Pendle Hill while out jogging.

Police and volunteers from the Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team were called out on Sunday after 1-45pm after the man and the 14-year-old had become disorientated and lost in the fog.

Having parked up and gone running at the Sabden side of the hill at around 11am, they were found on land close to Ogden Reservoir at around 2.45pm.

Kevin Garvey, assistant team leader for Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescuers, said: “The pair had got lost at trig point due to thick fog, become disorientated and walked for around two hours before ending up at Ogden Reservoir. They were given water and blankets by volunteers before being taken back to their car.”

Kevin urged walkers to ensure they are properly equipped before attempting to tackle fells in wintry conditions. He added: “People heading onto the fells should ensure that they are adequately equipped and possess the skills appropriate to the conditions. The inexperience of wintry conditions and poor visibility are a factor as visibility can drop very quickly.”