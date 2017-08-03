Festival in honour of teenager Josh who devoted his life to helping others

A teenager is set to host her second mini family festival on Saturday in honour of her brother who died two years ago.

This will be the second event, known as Dugfest, Heidi Dugdale (14) has organised with her friend, Jade Stockburn who is 22.

Josh Dugdale, who died in 2015. His family are fundraising for good causes in his honour.

The venue for the event is Heidi’s family’s home, Woodend Barn Farm in Reedley and all the proceeds will be donated to charity.

Last year the inaugural festival raised £1,200 for the Fraser Street Project in Burnley where Heidi’s brother, Joshua, who took his own life in 2015, was a volunteer.

Sadly the project has since closed down so this year all the proceeds will be donated to Winston’s Wish, a childhood bereavement charity and MIND.

Josh, who lived with his parents Barry and Laura in Reedley, attended Wheatley Lane School in Fence and Fisher More High School, Colne.

He had worked as an electrical engineer in Burnley for Chapman Ventilation and was in the process of looking for an apprenticeship.

Determined that his legacy as a kind, caring and helpful young man would live on, the 19-year-old’s family set up the Josh Dugdale Foundation to provide help and support for vulnerable people, something that he was passionate about.

Dugfest runs from noon to 11-30pm and features a line up of bands, DJs, hot food, cupcake and candyfloss stall, a bouncy castle, gladiator inflatable, festival face painting, a raffle and tombola.

Details of times and tickets can be found on the facebook page Dugfest 2017.