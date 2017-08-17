Fire crews race to Nelson garage blaze

Have your say

Fire crews from four stations were called to a blaze at garage premises in Nelson on Tuesday evening.

Four fire engines from Nelson, Colne, Burnley and the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn raced to the scene of the blaze in Bottomley Street at

10-15pm.

They used three jets, two breathing apparatus and a hosereel to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters spent three hours at the scene of the blaze which is now being investigated.