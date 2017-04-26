Firebugs torch car at side of road in broad daylight

Arsonists set fire to a car in Brierfield this afternoon.
The vehicle was set alight in Halifax Road at around 3-30pm and firefighters from Nelson used a hosereel jet to extinguish the flames.
There were no casualties and police have been informed.
Arsonists set fire to a car in Brierfield this afternoon.
The vehicle was set alight in Halifax Road at around 3-30pm and firefighters from Nelson used a hosereel jet to extinguish the flames.
There were no casualties and police have been informed.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Pendle Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.