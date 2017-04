Nelson Fire Station are holding a charity car wash for The Fire Fighters Charity and The Prince’s Trust.

Taking place on Friday, April 7th from 10am to 2pm at the station on Bradley Road in Nelson, funds raised will go to helping firefighters overcome injury and PTSD, as well as community projects and team challenges.

For more information, contact Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service's Programme Support Worker, Lisa Roylance on 07900 268 706.