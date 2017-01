Four people had to be cut free from their vehicles after a collision on the M65 in Burnley on Bank Holiday Monday.

Two fire engines from Nelson and one from Burnley were called to the scene of the accident between junctions 11 and 12 at 11-10pm.

Two cars were involved and firefighters used cutting equipment to free the victims, two from each vehicle.

They were taken to hospital by paramedics and firefighters spent just over an hour at the scene.