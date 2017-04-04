From cosmetic to aesthetic...beauty treatment is more than skin deep

After 31 years in journalism I have been lucky enough to try a range of health and beauty treatments, it is one of the perks of the job I love.

And over the years the treatments and products have changed and advanced beyond belief.

Reporter Sue Plunkett enjoys a glowing compkexion after experiencing the Dermaroller treatment at William Foley Aesthetics

And the latest treatment I was asked to try gave my my jaded complexion a much needed health boost at the hands of someone who is a seasoned pro in the skincare industry.

Introducing William Foley and the new technique of Dermarolling, the treatment that now leads the way in skin rejuvenation.

The process involves rolling the skin with tiny needles which releases growth factors that creates new collagen and elastin.

The treatment is designed to accelerate skin regeneration, improve texture, tone, fine lines and wrinkles to achieve clearer, smoother and brighter skin.

Skincare expert William Foley Trundle, who lives in Lytham but grew up in Burnley, works across the North West and he treated me from his base at Padiham's Vanilla hair and beauty salon.

I felt relaxed and at ease as soon as I entered the salon and William talked me through the process of what would happen. A numbing cream was applied to my face 20 minutes before the treatment began. The skin is then rolled with tiny needles which cause the skin to heal itself, releasing new collagen and epidermal growth factors.

It felt like a tiny spiky rolling pin across my face but there is certainly no pain involved.

Afterwards William told me my skin would feel as though I had been lying in the sun, warm and a little itchy.

It did but is also felt very soft to the touch and after a couple of hours it was glowing.

I went out in the evening and several people commented on how good my complexion looked. And it lasted for several weeks and I certainly noticed a difference with red patches I usually suffer from on my cheeks reduced and my skin generally was much clearer and brighter.

Of course, William is a dedicated skincare expert who has real passion and flair for what he does, borne out of suffering with acne as a teenager.

He has worked for some of the top names in the industry including world leading brand Espa as its salon in Harvey Nichols store in Manchester.

He was then asked to join the spa team at the Radisson Edwardian Blu as an Espa therapist before he was poached by a skincare brand Rodial to come on board with them and be there skincare specialist for Harvey Nichols, Manchester and the North West.

This gave William the opportunity to train to a higher level of knowledge which had a science base before his career took another direction and he found himself working for giant beauty brand Clarins Wilmslow in the heart of Cheshire as a skincare specialist.

He said: "It was while I was working for Clarins that I started to think about my natural progression in the beauty industry and really what drives me about skincare and that is delivering results for clients.

"This led me to the Aesthetic industry and after researching treatments and medical skincare brands I knew then this was the world for me.

"I then went on to train in non surgical skin rejuvenation procedures such as dermaroller, mesotherapy, and chemical peels. and I will continue to excel in this industry always looking out for new procedures to be trained in to offer to my clients. "

William is now working with Dr. Jonquille Chantrey at her internationally renowned Cheshire clinic in Alderley Edge where he has trained in many new treatments including Coolsculpting (fat freezing) Ultracel (non surgical skin tightening ) Theraclear (acne procedure ) Medical facials (ZO skin health) prescription only skincare and Thermavein (removal of thread veins and skin tags)

He also works for the leading global IV (vitamin drip) wellness brand REVIV as there sales and networking manager working across the whole of Cheshire and Manchester.

To find out more about the treatments William offers you can log onto his facebook page William Foley Aesthethics or emailwilliamfoleyaesthetics@hotmail.com.