From Rio Olympics to grass roots cycling

Just a week after clinching a second Olympic team pursuit gold medal in Rio, Colne Cyclone Steven Burke was back on home soil supporting Cycle Sport Pendle grass roots riders.

Steven and his family spent an hour at the Steven Burke Sports Hub where a race meeting for riders age 8 – 16 was taking place on the purpose built 1.1km closed road circuit.

The circuit was completed in 2014 and became home to Cycle Sport Pendle who coach local youngsters at the floodlit facility.

Steven spent time chatting and having his photo taken with riders and parents. Club Chairman Neil Welsh then held an impromptu Q and A over the events PA.

Neil said: “We were naturally delighted and thrilled that Steven came to visit us along with his family and of course his gold medal.

“He is so down to earth and modest about his achievements. Gold in London 2012 helped us immensely in securing the funding for this fantastic facility and it truly is Pendle’s legacy from the London games.

“As a club we are determined to build on Steven’s success so that the Steven Burke Sports Hub becomes a centre of excellence for developing young riders.”

CSP rider Georgia Ashworth (16), from Colne, is now on the Olympic apprentice development squad based at Manchester Velodrome.

Steven said: “Georgia is proof that facilities like this are crucial in helping clubs like CSP bring on the next generation of riders, I’ll be taking a break now and then work starts again for Tokyo, maybe there will be two of us there from Colne.”