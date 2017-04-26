Fun day in aid of Colne breast cancer sufferer

A woman in Colne is holding a charity fundraiser for her mother, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Paula Whitehead was diagnosed with the UK’s most common cancer recently, prompting her daughter Laura Hesselden to organise a charity fun day, to show her support for her mother and the tens of thousands of people living with the condition.

Featuring a range of activities - including tombola, raffles, an auction, a BBQ, a bouncy castle, and a headshave - there will also be food and drink available.

There will be free entry to the event, which takes place at The Spinning Mill in Colne from 2pm onwards on Sunday, April 30th, and all are welcome.

“Come along and show your support,” said Laura. “Help us to raise awareness and stop this disease in its tracks.”