Fundrun countdown: 100 days to go

With exactly 100 days before Burnley and Pendle’s second Fundrun, registration for the event is now open.

Taking place at Towneley Park, on Sunday, 17th September, both 5km and 10km routes are available with all ability levels welcome.

All entrants will receive a race pack and a medal upon completing their chosen event on the day, while there will also be a fun fair, food stalls, children’s games, and other activities on offer.

The Fundrun will be raising money for two very worthy causes in Cancer Research UK and Cares, a local early detection and diagnosis charity.

“We’re welcoming teams to register for a special price of £80 for 10 places and they’ll receive extra benefits,” said Leah Mitchell, the Fundrun's Local Fundraising Manager.

“If any businesses would like to sponsor part of the event or if anybody would be willing to volunteer on the day please email us at bandpfundrun@gmail.com.”

Early bird prices are also available for purchase at www.burnleyandpendlefundrun.com.