Generous customers show support

Generous Asda customers and colleagues have been busy supporting the Nelson branch of the Salvation Army throughout the last year.

Some 30 colleagues from the store have even been out in the community delivering warm clothing from Asda George and serving hot meals to people in need, thanks to a £1,200 donation made by the Asda Foundation charity.



The store named the Salvation Army as its supported charity and following the generosity of local people, Asda’s charity, the Asda Foundation made two additional donations as a grant of £700 went towards food and another of £500 was spent on the George clothing.



The store’s Community Champion Diane Springthorpe came up with the idea of volunteering at the Salvation Army over the Christmas and New Year period and colleagues joined Salvation Army volunteers to serve a full Christmas meal to 90 people as well as hand out George socks, scarves, gloves and other items of warm clothing.



Carol Ainsworth, Officer in Charge of the Salvation Army in Nelson, said: “It’s a big help to have the colleagues giving us a hand and it’s nice for them to see how the food which is donated in store is put to use, and also to chat to people there.

"A lot of the people who come in to see us are alone so it’s all about fellowship, being together and having company, especially over the Christmas period and New Year. The store and Diane have been a big help to us throughout the year.”



Colleagues also presented Carol and fellow Salvation Army volunteer Maralyn Davis with Hidden Hero awards to thank them for their work. Both have been involved in volunteering with the organisation for more than 30 years.



Carol added: “It was really nice to be given an award and very much a surprise. Both Maralyn and I accepted the awards on behalf of all our volunteers.”



Asda Colne General Store Manager Lynn Goodall, said: “It’s been a busy time for the store, but it’s not always a nice time for those people who are less fortunate, so lots of colleagues stepped forward and said they’d love to help.”



And Diane Springthorpe, added: “I couldn’t have organised this without the full support of Lynn Goodall and colleagues in the store and they’ve been fantastic.”