German Rotarians enjoy weekend in Barnoldswick

Barnoldswick and Earby Rotarians have welcomed a group from a fellow rotary club in Germany to the area, giving them a tour of the local sights in celebration of the two clubs' 40-year affiliation.

Arriving from Mayen in Germany on Friday, May 26th, the visiting rotary club enjoyed a guided tour of Newby Hall and an evening meal at the Cross Keys at East Marton before a visit to Skipton Castle the following day, where a medieval reenactment took place.

A gala dinner at Bertram’s Restaurant in Burnley followed later in the evening, with the visitors shown round Barnoldswick on the Sunday, including a visit to Bancroft Mill to see the steam-driven engine in operation along with other reminders of the once-dominant cotton industry.

"The two Rotary clubs have been exchanging visits over the past 40 years," said Rotarian Peter Daykin. "This time, the 21-strong group included some who had not been to Barnoldswick before.

"They all appreciated the weekend’s hospitality and entertainment programme which had been arranged for them," Peter added.