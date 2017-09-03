Gig in honour of dedicated teacher Mark

A charity gig will be held next week in memory of a talented and dedicated teacher who died in January after he fell climbing one of Britain's biggest mountains.

"Mark the Event'' takes place at Rosegrove Unity Working Men's Club next Friday (September 8th) and includes an eclectic mix of music genres.

Held in honour of Mark Bowling, who taught graphic design at Sir John Thursby Community College in Burnley, the gig has been organised by his daughter, Leah Steel.

Already a sell out, artistes performing include Mollie Jesson, a young singer and songwriter from Barnoldswick, Burnley based band Losing Touch, Time Out, a band from Padiham and the Papashangos, a group of four musicians from Manchester.

All of them are performing free of charge and proceeds from the night will be donated to the Pendle and Rossendale Mountain Rescue Team.

Dozens of prizes have also been donated for the raffle and auction.

The gig follows on from a charity football match in July organised by Mr Bowling's son,.Tom and his friends.

The match raised around £150 for the the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team that came to Mark's aid when the fell while he was descending the 4.048ft summit of Aonach Beag near the town of Fort William in the Scottish Highlands.

Mr Bowling, who had just turned 52 on Christmas Eve, was an experienced and passionate climber who had pursued his hobby for many years.

A keen photographer, who had several books published, Mr Bowling was a former pupil of Burnley Grammar School and he also previously taught at Colne’s Fisher More RC High School.

Leah said: "I would like to thank everyone who has helped me to organise the gig and also for the donations of all the wonderful prizes."

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the cause can do so through the mountain rescue website at http://www.rpmrt.org.uk/