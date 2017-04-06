Girlguiding gets cooking

Girls from across East Lancashire have taken part in a cook-off in conjunction with the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK.

A grand total of 97 members of Girlguiding, a UK female charity, from the across East Lancashire were charged with creating a two course meal outside on a portable cooking stove on March 25th at Oakhill College in Whalley.

Pasta dishes were created by many but the highlights included fried egg and chips and omelette, which were enjoyed by guiding County Commissioner, Barbara Bryan; Scout Commissioner, Glen Fendall; and representatives from Tesco Clitheroe, Adam and Nadine.

Barbara said: "It has been an amazing day with some excellent creations from girls who have never done any outdoor cooking before. I certainly don't need any tea! Our thanks go to the adult volunteers, [and to] Tesco Clitheroe, Ribble Farm Fare, and Total foods for supplying the ingredients."

Guide Emily Frankland said: "I want to go and cook for my mum and dad now."

Girlguiding enables members to fulfill their potential through an exciting range of enjoyable activities and events, so they can make a positive contribution to their community and make a difference to the world.

For more information on how to join, go to http://www.girlguiding.org.uk/.