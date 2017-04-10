Gold Standard Nelson nursery

A nursery in Nelson has become the first establishment in the area to achieve Millie’s Mark, a national Gold Standard in paediatric first aid.

Lomeshaye Village Day Nursery, located on Turner Road, have achieved the rating in recognition of their excellent childcare provision, with staff "fully committed to ensuring that each child enjoys a purposeful, balanced, and happy nursery experience," according to the establishment's website.

Millie’s Mark was set up in 2012 after nine-month-old Millie Thomspon tragically choked whilst at nursery, leading her parents - Dan and Joanne - to campaign for changes to first aid requirements for childcare providers.

“[We’re] very proud,” said Nursery Manager, Charlotte Holden. “Millie’s Mark is an exceptional achievement for the nursery as it shows we’re going above and beyond.”

Catering for babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers, the nursery offers a wide range of features and is rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

“We have worked hard as a nursery team to complete the award,” Charlotte continued. “We aim to keep these high standards.