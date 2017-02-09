Gritters will be out in force

Lancashire County Council's gritting teams will be treating roads in the east of the county early this afternoon ahead of snow showers expected later today and into the weekend.

The current spell of cold weather is expected to last until Sunday, and while no more than a light dusting of snow is forecast for higher areas of Lancashire today and on Friday, there is a possibility that more widespread snow showers could affect other parts of the county on Saturday.



Gritting teams will be treating routes in Burnley, Pendle, Rossendale, Hyndburn and the Ribble Valley from 12-30pm today, with routes elsewhere due to be treated later ahead of freezing temperatures tonight.



County Coun. John Fillis, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "We're well prepared for any snow and ice that could affect Lancashire over the coming days, and are treating some roads this afternoon ahead of the snow showers which are forecast.



"These could affect some higher routes today, and more snow flurries are expected over the coming days. These should not result in any great disruption, but I'd ask drivers to be aware that surfaces could be slippery at times, and to drive according to the conditions. Even when a road has been gritted, it can remain icy until the movement of traffic has worked the salt in and made it take effect.



"The forecast for the weekend shows that we could get some snow showers at lower levels on Saturday and we're keeping an eye on this so that we can take appropriate action and ensure roads are gritted beforehand if necessary."



Lancashire County Council has a fleet of 49 frontline gritters which can treat the 1,500 miles of the county council's priority road network within around four hours, but may take longer in severe conditions.



For more information about travelling this winter visit http://www.lancashire.gov.uk/winter, follow us on Twitter for news and updates at http://www.twitter.com/lancashirecc or Facebook http://www.facebook.com/lancashirecc.