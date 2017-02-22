Habergham's history boys in search of ancestors

A famous name from the past, which came back to haunt Burnley during Lincoln City’s historic FA Cup victory, is seeking to unearth more history.

Richard Habergham, whose footballer son Sam swung in the corner that led to his side’s famous giant-killing victory at Turf Moor on Saturday, wants to trace Habergham family relics in Burnley.



The retired PE teacher, proud dad of the Lincoln City left-back, has traced his famous family name back centuries, and would now like to find gravestones in Burnley of his ancestors.

Keen genealogist Richard traced his lineage back to Clayton Habergham, the brother of shamed John Habergham, who holds the unwelcome distinction of making the family bankrupt in the late 1600s.

In 1559, Lawrence de Habergham helped to found the Burnley Grammar School, and later a high school was named in his honour.



Richard, who lives in Norfolk, made the pilgrimage at the weekend to the home of his ancestors to watch the latest Habergham make his mark on Burnley.



He said: “The FA Cup was a great occasion, especially for Sam, and we are really proud of the role he played in the victory. I also visited several churches in the area but would love to know if there are any Haberghams buried in Burnley.

During our visit to Burnley, we also visited Habergham Hall Farm which is the presumed site of Habergham Hall, residence of the family for some 600 years before their final loss of lands and property at the end of the 17th Century.

"However, I've been unable to find any memorials at St Peter's Church in Burnley, and I'm keen to hear of any gravestones or other memorials. Many of my ancestors are buried in Soyland, near Ripponden.”

John Habergham, 1650-1707, who married Fleetwood Towneley, is the last recorded family resident of Habergham Hall. Fleetwood reputedly wrote the song “Mrs Habergham’s Lament” (Seeds of Love).

Anyone with information can email him on habergham@btinternet.com.