Have Faith

Who is my brother? I heard the preacher say. He’s the people who pass you on the street every day.

Why is he my brother?

Because the Lord made him and you, don’t you know?

How can I love a stranger, I hear you say.

You smile and you talk and the walls falls away.

But what if I don’t like them? Answer me this.

I’m not going to go up and give them a kiss!

No, says the Lord, but you can give them the chance,

Bring or ask them to the fete or the church dance.

Try to break down this wall we have all made.

Do you want to be lonely up to your grave?

Greet them each day as they walk down the street,

Soon strangers become friends, and make you feel so complete.

For God is your father, to each person that lives;

He never stops loving: he gives and he gives.

And all that he asks is that you love one another,

So each person you see now becomes to you a sister and brother.

Winifred Dalley

Trinity Baptist

Colne