As I prepare to write my article for the Have faith column, churches throughout the UK will be preparing to, or have celebrated the harvesting of crops, all carefully grown and nurtured.



In my own garden it is exciting to watch blackcurrants, redcurrants and gooseberries all growing, ripening and being picked, served and enjoyed; each fruit having its own flavours to excite our palates as we share and enjoy them with family and friends.



This year we still await the ripening of apple crops with great expectations. Perhaps the crops that we see ripening and being harvested help us to look with great thanksgiving for the provision that God made for us, His creation alongside all the other beasts and beings that He provided for us to share in this world in which we live.



It is good for us to be able to step aside from the everyday life, being intensely focused on our work alongside colleagues and friends, sharing everyday life with those that we live and work with, often without thanking God for all that He has provided for us.

When Edwina and I gave our lives to Jesus some 35 years ago, we pledged that we would thank God for everything that He gave us: food, shelter and family. We also pledged that we would share everything we have, including the money we earn, using the tithe (see Malachi chapter three in the Bible “app”) as a guide to help us decide on our giving (e.g. 10% of our wages before tax etc) while also responding to appeals for those who are starving, or in trouble in far-away places.



The results of maintaining this pledge to share all that we have been able to earn, has enabled us to reflect on the needs of others, intervening as God would expect us, as necessary. Perhaps we are able to reflect on our lives in caring for those that we have not even met, but with whom we have shared something of our lives.