Have Faith

“There’s an opportune time to do things, a right time for everything on the Earth.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1)

I love this time of year, with the children running home and looking through the cupboards for tins to take to school. I love the way the trees change colour and how the air feels as I breathe it in and the crunch of the leaves as I wade through them on my afternoon walks.



Whatever is the season that you enjoy most, in the Bible it says that there is a season for everything...a season to sow, or to reap. A time to press in, or pull back. It also says that God is the ever present help in times of need and He will help you to know what you need to do in every season of life.



I am getting on in years and have had the usual ups and downs of life but through it all I have known the importance of sitting down with God to reflect on the day’s events, pray and read the Bible.



I love the story of when the Israelites crossed over the Jordan River - it was a clear change in season. They had wandered the desert for 40 years and a whole generation had passed away. Moses had passed leadership to Joshua and now it was time to go into the new thing. They crossed over the Jordan by stepping into the river, which was completely different from how they had crossed the Red Sea; God had new miracles for them in that season. It was definitely scary and difficult to navigate, but they trusted in God and He led them forward.



So as this year goes on, stay close to God and allow him to move you forward and trust he will be with you every step of the way.

