Have Faith

Throughout all of Genesis 1 it has lots of “and God called, and God saids” and it got me thinking.

If God created EVERYTHING with His words, what should we do with ours?



In verse 26-27 it says: “God said let Us (Father, Son and Holy Spirit) make mankind in Our image, after Our likeness, and let them have complete authority over the fish in the sea, the birds of the air, the (tame) beasts, and over all the earth, and over everything that creeps upon the earth. So God created man in His own image; in the image and likeness of God, He created him.”



If we’re made in His image and His Spirit lives in us with all authority, then the power of His words also live in us.



Words are indeed powerful: they can change a situation in a moment. They have the power to create something that doesn’t exist yet or destroy something that almost was. Our words can bring light or darkness. Words bring our dreams into reality: they can build up or tear down.



In Proverbs 18, 20 and 21 it says: “A man’s self shall be filled with the fruit of his mouth; and with the consequence of his words, he must be satisfied. Death and life are in the power of the tongue.”



I wish I could say that my words are always those that encourage the people around me but of course they are not; after all I am only human. However, as I spend more time with God I will ask Him to fill me up with the Holy Spirit so that God’s love will always be reflected in my words.