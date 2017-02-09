Have you got what it takes to be Lancashire's hottest hunk?

The search is on to find the hottest hunks in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe.

A shortage of handsome chaps to act as "naked butlers" and strippers to entertain guests at hen parties has prompted the Adonis Cabaret Show to launch the search for new talent.

And the latest stars could be here in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe, just waiting to be discovered.

The London based company has launched the search to marks its 20th anniversary and it is hoping to recruit good looking, confident and muscly men who can make a living as strippers, life drawing models and "Butlers with Bums."

Former actor and performer, Tristan Mills, who runs the Adonis Cabaret, said: “With the 20th anniversary of Adonis this year, we hope to expand our shows and recruit many more guys.

"The fitness fad that is going at the moment should mean there are plenty of men around who look after themselves and are body conscious.

"However, hen parties are still reportedly missing out on strippers and buff butlers to entertain them."

"Butlers with Bums" are looking for attractive guys from 23-40 years old to meet and mingle with guests, play party games and serve drinks and canapes.

The butlers will be required to wear a signature attire, including an apron showing the bum, collar, cuffs and a bow tie.

Director and former butler, Dan Harley, said: “We have a lot of demand for our buff butlers across the UK for hen dos, birthday parties and corporate events, but the shortage has taken a toll on specific areas.

"Life drawing models are also in demand as artists are having difficulty finding nude men to sketch. Like butler's, life drawing models need to have a confident personality as well as be in good shape.

“We can offer training for the right candidates to become butlers and life drawing models, you just have to have an ongoing personality and be well groomed.”

More details can be found at: www.butlerswithbums.com/recruitment-training and www.adonisunzipped.co.uk/register

*Have you got what it takes to be an Adonis? Does your boyfriend fit the bill? Send your photos to sue.plunkett@jpress.co.uk

