Have you seen this man?

Police are appealing for information to trace this man after the theft of a bike from Clitheroe.
The black and red FEUD mountain bike was taken from Tesco supermarket in Duck Street, at approximately 6-35 pm on Saturday, September 17th.
If anyone noticed anything suspicious at that time or knows the whereabouts of this man, they are asked to contact PC 3612 Parrington on 101 quoting log number LC-20160918-0516.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.