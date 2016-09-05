He’s Reid by name, he reads by nature

Barnoldswick bookworm Daniel Reid has just been awarded his gold award for completing the Lancashire Reading Trail at the town’s library.

Daniel, who goes to Coates Lane Primary School, has read 50 books and written reviews about each one to gain gold. His prize for doing so was receiving a book signed by an author of his choice as well as his certificate.

Karen Hill, from Barnoldswick Library, said: “Daniel has done very well he has read and reviewed 50 books and he is only seven years old.

“He has thoroughly enjoyed completing the challenge and was thrilled to receive his gold certificate and a book signed by an author of his choice.

“The book he chose was by Steve Butler – Dennis the Menace and the Great Escape.”