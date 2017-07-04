Barrowford Surgery rated as 'Good' after latest CQC inspection

A Barrowford NHS clinic has seen its rating raised from 'Requires Improvement' to 'Good' in the latest bout of Care Quality Commission assessments after the surgery reformed a number of key areas.

Barrowford Surgery on Ridgeway had previously been adjudged to be 'Requiring Improvement' after an inspection in February 2016 which highlighted the clinic's safety and leadership as the main areas of concern.

Following another inspection in April of this year, however, the surgery - which caters for almost 3,500 registered patients - is now judged to be 'Good' after improving its provision almost across the board.

“Barrowford Surgery has undergone an extensive programme of development over the past twelve months with the addition of two new consulting rooms and refurbishment of the rest of the practice," said Christine James.

"The published CQC report and positive comments highlight the commitment and dedication of the team here at Barrowford Surgery who strive to provide excellent patient care at all times."

Referencing the latest improvements, the report said: "There was an open approach to safety. Risks to patients were well managed, [while] comprehensive care plans were developed to ensure patients’ needs were met.

"Patients said they found it easy to make an appointment with a named GP and there was continuity of care, with urgent appointments available the same day," it added.

A year on from the slightly more critical report, all key areas of assessment - safety, effectiveness, caring provision, responsiveness to people’s needs, and leadership - were rated as 'Good'.

"The things found in the previous report were put right," Christine continued. "But it was nothing major and we've had some very good feedback from patients."

The report continued: "Patients said they were treated with compassion, dignity, and respect and they were involved in their care and decisions about their treatment, [with] information about services and how to complain easy to understand."

Despite developing key improvements regarding patient safety, the recruitment system, staff checks, the monitoring of blank prescriptions, and infection control, the surgery was nevertheless given a brief list of areas on which to focus for future improvement.

"There were areas of practice where the provider should make improvements," the report read, referencing very minor issues such as "fitting a lock to the door of the new consulting room."

Other secondary areas that were flagged up included "reviewing drugs for managing medical emergencies, developing patient participation group, [and] obtain paediatric pads for the defibrillator."

"We've updated everything and it's a lot more modern," Christine added. "We changed for the better."