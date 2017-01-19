Boost your well-being at health event

To keep the feel-good vibes flowing this January, head down to this blissful Health and Well-being Day.

Indulge in free sessions designed to empower and revitalise both body and mind, such as Bowen therapy, a reiki demonstration, meditation, oracle card readings and sound healing.



Enjoy the calming powers of a sing-along with the Border Harmony Choir or discover the uplifting potency of herbs from a talk by Danielle Kay, the medicinal herbalist.



Learn how to adopt a healthier diet and explore the soul-soothing benefits of exercise from talks and a chair-based mobility demonstration by representatives, respectively, of Slimming World and Karma Minds Yoga.



Or dip into the world of restorative exercise with taster sessions by Spirit of Pilates.



Experts from Ayni will speak on allergy-free cooking while Utopia will offer a healthy food stall for tasting and purchase.



Representatives from Pendle Dementia Action Alliance and Lancashire Wellbeing Service will be on hand to chat to residents while information will also be provided on money and debt counselling, plus drug addiction.



Food will also be provided at Barnoldswick in Bloom’s healthy cafe.



The event will be held tomorrow at The Rainhall Centre, Rainhall Road, Barnoldswick, from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.



For more information, please call the centre on 01282 345200.