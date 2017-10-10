Clarets midfielder Jack Cork shows his support on World Mental Health Day

Burnley FC’s Jack Cork showed his support of the work of Burnley FC in the Community on World Mental Health Day today, as he visited a Walking Football tournament, hosted by the club’s official charity.

The tournament, held at Turf Moor, was made up of 20 Walking Football participants from across Burnley and Todmorden. To coincide with World Mental Health Day, the event aimed to showcase the many ways physical activity can also benefit an individual’s mental health.

Just before the final game of the tournament was played, the group enjoyed a Q&A with Cork and focused their questioning on ideas around both physical and mental health related to his job as a footballer. Cork answered questions on his diet, what he does in his spare time and how he handles pressure within the game.

“It’s important to make time for yourself” stated Jack, as he chatted about how he likes to relax and unwind, away from training and playing.

Jack then cheered on from the side-lines as the teams battled it out in the final.

Abby Turner, Health and Wellbeing Manager at BFCitC said: “We are proud to support World Mental Health Day today. We also want to really promote the amazing mental health benefits of physical activity and work to reduce the stigma around talking about mental health. We’re really grateful to Jack for lending his time today – he really put a smile on the faces of everyone involved.”

Walking Football is a slower-paced version of football and is aimed at over 50s. Burnley FC in the Community have now delivered the sessions for 18 months in both Burnley and Todmorden and the programme has proved extremely popular.

Burnley FC in the Community are proud to support World Mental Health Day and are actively involved, on a weekly basis, in supporting those in our community who are affected by dips in their mental health.

To find out more about Walking Football sessions and all the mental health services BFCitC provide, please visit www.burnleyfccommunity.org