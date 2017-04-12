Colne woman's diabetes in remission after five stone weight loss

A woman who has lost over five stone in her bid to reverse her Type Two Diabetes and be “nifty for 50”, has a simple message for others looking to get fit: “If I can do it, you can.”

Weighing over 16 stone, Sarah Richards (50) said she was “in shock” when diagnosed with Type Two Diabetes in 2011, but her and her husband David Calleja (53) have since lost over 10 stone between them, while Sarah’s Diabetes is in remission.

At 16 stone, Sarah was diagnosed with diabetes in 2011.

“Back in September, with my 50th birthday approaching, I said to my friend I was going to be ‘Nifty for fifty’ and set a goal to lose three stone by the time I was 50 in December,” said Sarah. “I did that and have since lost another 3 stone.”

Sarah and David monitored their step counts, motivating themselves to burn calories. “David has lost over six stone too,” Sarah said. “We plan our meals; we’re both foodies and still eat well, but it’s all healthy now.

“My diabetes is in remission and we’re looking to reverse it by this time next year,” explained Sarah, who is now on reduced medication.

During the week, the couple’s routine of waking at 4:40am for a 90-minute walk before work, and embarking on longer ambles on weekends is paying dividends.

“We’re going to Rhodes in a few weeks and shopping for holiday clothes is great,” said said. “I can shop in high street stores and not search for the largest size on the rail and hope it fits.”

“I’m so proud of Sarah,” said Dr. Rahul Thakur, Sarah’s GP. “She should act as an inspiration to others.”

With a smile on her face and her diabetes on the back foot, Sarah has one thing to say to those looking to emulate her: “Just put on comfy trainers and walk; plan meals, do shopping lists, stick to it, and motivate eachother.

“If I can do it, you can.”