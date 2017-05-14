East Lancs hospitals recover from global cyber-attack

Security teams at the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust are working "round the clock" to restore systems after a major cyber-attack which hit the NHS on Friday.

Officials said everyone is working non-stop to fix the problems caused by the unprecedented attack. Dozens of hospitals and health centres across the UK were believed to have been hampered by the incident.

In a statement released by East Lancashire Hospital NHS Trust, health chiefs are reassuring patients that outpatient clinics and planned elective and day case surgery will go ahead as planned.

It reads as follows: "On Friday, May 12th, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust was the victim of a cyber attack and as a result of this, a number of computer systems were affected and organisational operations were made difficult.

"In the subsequent 48 hours, the Trust, its staff and partner organisations have worked non-stop to ensure every aspect of our operations were able to continue, that patient treatment and care was not affected and, most importantly, our patients remained safe throughout.

"Following a review of operations that took place at 2pm today (Sunday), we are issuing an update on the current situation at the Trust:

"Operations at each of our five hospital sites and various community locations have continued throughout the cyber attack and all services will be operational tomorrow (Monday) on (and where appropriate on Sunday 14 May)

"Accident and Emergency, Urgent Care Centres and Minor Injury Units are working as normal, although very busy – anyone requiring non-emergency medical advice should contact NHS 111 or visit www.choices.nhs.uk

"All major clinical information systems are working

"Outpatient clinics scheduled for Monday will go ahead as planned

"Elective and day case surgery scheduled for the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General hospitals on Monday will take place and these patients should attend hospital as planned.

"All Trust staff due to be in work on Monday should attend as planned

"IT staff continue to repair/replace infected PCs and laptops – this work will continue round the clock

"While the Trust will work ‘as normal’ tomorrow, we would ask patients, visitors and staff to understand there will be a small amount of disruption until all IT equipment is repaired or replaced

"Patient data/information: at this time, there is no indication that data/information relating to East Lancashire Hospital NHS Trust patients was affected in the cyber attack – please refer to the www.digital.nhs.uk website for more information.

Anyone requiring non-emergency medical advice should contact NHS 111 or visit www.choices.nhs.uk