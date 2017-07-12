Ex-con inspires Samaritans volunteers

An ex-convict inspired volunteers during a heartfelt interview at Burnley, Pendle, Craven and Rossendale Samaritans’ first centralised AGM last week.

The Mayors and Mayoresses of Pendle and Burnley were in attendance to hear the experiences of Sam (pictured with volunteer Patricia), a former Samaritans listener for male prisoners struggling with their mental health.

He told of an epidemic of self-harm and suicide among inmates and a critical lack of awareness from prison officers surrounding mental health. The AGM also outlined the fund-raising success of the Colne bookstall and street and supermarket collections.

“We’ve had a good year and seen many changes as part of the centralisation,” said Chairman Catherine Scott.

“But we still need more volunteers, given that around 120,000 calls are unanswered each week.

“We’re a supportive branch and people are always saying what a good role a Samaritans volunteer is.”

To register for a training day, call 01282 615726.